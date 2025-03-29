Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and traded as low as $8.50. Inspired Entertainment shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 129,598 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INSE

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $230.43 million, a P/E ratio of -866.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.