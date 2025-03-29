Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

