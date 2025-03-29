Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLR opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

Miller Industries Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.