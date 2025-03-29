Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 659,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,562,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Credicorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 103,308 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

BAP stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

