Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Indoor Harvest shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 285,000 shares traded.
Indoor Harvest Price Performance
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indoor Harvest
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.