Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,302,508 shares trading hands.

Vast Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

