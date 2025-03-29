iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.60 and traded as low as C$28.53. iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF shares last traded at C$28.61, with a volume of 152,451 shares.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.45.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

