The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Price Target to $16.50

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Titan America in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Titan America to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Get Titan America alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Titan America

Titan America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTAM stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Titan America has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.17 million.

About Titan America

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.