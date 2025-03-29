Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of GDEN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
