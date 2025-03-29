Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,704,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after purchasing an additional 271,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 885.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 153,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 352,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

