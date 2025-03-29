American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $32,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SXC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 69,891 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

SXC opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.98. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

