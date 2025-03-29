Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 189,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $32,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 264,334 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ST opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

