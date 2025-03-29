JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 5.0 %

FUL opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after acquiring an additional 324,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

