IceCure Medical’s (ICCM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.37.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 124.44% and a negative net margin of 376.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IceCure Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IceCure Medical worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

