Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $51.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.06.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKR opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,744,000 after buying an additional 177,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $829,092,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,880,000 after purchasing an additional 874,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.