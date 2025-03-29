Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $261.63 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.13.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

