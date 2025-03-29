American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $35,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $4,631,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 338.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.