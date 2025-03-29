Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

GANX stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.