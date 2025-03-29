Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $13.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ouster Price Performance
Insider Activity at Ouster
In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $65,192.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,364.88. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460 over the last ninety days. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ouster by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ouster in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 286.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
