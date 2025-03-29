Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “N/A” from Analysts

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on INR shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance
Shares of INR stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.
About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.