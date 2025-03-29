American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $31,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in QCR in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

In related news, EVP Nicole A. Lee acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,602.07. The trade was a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

