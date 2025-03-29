American Century Companies Inc. Sells 27,269 Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,857,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Veren were worth $30,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veren by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veren by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veren by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Veren by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Veren by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

VRN opened at $6.65 on Friday. Veren Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

