Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

