PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,025.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.