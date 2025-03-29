Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $3,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at $23,783,265.10. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,130.15. This trade represents a 13.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 926,466 shares of company stock worth $60,212,297. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

