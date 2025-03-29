Susquehanna Cuts RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $13.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RXO. Barclays reduced their price objective on RXO from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RXO from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.67. RXO has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. Analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RXO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $28,342,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,676,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 923,307 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the third quarter valued at $22,680,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RXO by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after acquiring an additional 602,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

