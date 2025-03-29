Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

SES stock opened at C$15.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$10.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.13.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

