Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

