DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $67.74 on Monday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

