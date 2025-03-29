Raymond James Analysts Give Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) a C$3.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Tantalus Systems stock opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. Tantalus Systems has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$70.11 million, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.30.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

