HC Wainwright Cuts Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Price Target to $6.00

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mural Oncology’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Mural Oncology stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Mural Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.66.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mural Oncology by 124.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

