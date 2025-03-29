TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.