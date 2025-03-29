Zura Bio’s (ZURA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zura Bio will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zura Bio by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

