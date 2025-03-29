Head-To-Head Comparison: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK – Get Free Report) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A InPlay Oil 11.66% 6.39% 3.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fast Track Solutions and InPlay Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 InPlay Oil 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk and Volatility

Given Fast Track Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fast Track Solutions is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and InPlay Oil”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions $1.29 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A InPlay Oil $132.86 million 0.77 $24.23 million $0.08 14.13

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Track Solutions.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats Fast Track Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

