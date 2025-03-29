Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.92.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Stories

