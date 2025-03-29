VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 18.06%.
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.
