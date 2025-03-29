Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.