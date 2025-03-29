Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 14.2 %
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $393,590.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
