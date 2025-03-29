Guardant Health’s (GH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.50. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $754,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 54.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 195,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 68,883 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 220.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.