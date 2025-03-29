Reviewing Richtech Robotics (RR) and Its Competitors

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Richtech Robotics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -7.94, meaning that its share price is 894% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Richtech Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richtech Robotics Competitors 103 382 470 16 2.41

Earnings & Valuation

Richtech Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 39.52%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.39 million -$8.14 million -14.62 Richtech Robotics Competitors $1.28 billion $10.82 million -19.03

Richtech Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics. Richtech Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63% Richtech Robotics Competitors -198.06% -27.97% -18.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Richtech Robotics rivals beat Richtech Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

