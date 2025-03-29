George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WNGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$251.42.

WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WN

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$236.64, for a total value of C$1,715,131.20. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total value of C$179,925.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,780 and sold 77,461 shares valued at $17,949,441. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WN stock opened at C$239.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$174.30 and a 12-month high of C$241.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$228.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$225.87.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for George Weston (TSE:WN)

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.