George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$251.42.

WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 7,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$236.64, for a total value of C$1,715,131.20. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total value of C$179,925.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,780 and sold 77,461 shares valued at $17,949,441. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$239.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$174.30 and a 12-month high of C$241.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$228.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$225.87.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

