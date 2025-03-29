StockNews.com Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Buy

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Xperi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xperi

Xperi Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $356.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Xperi has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Xperi by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xperi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.