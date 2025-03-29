iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of ICAD stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million.
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
