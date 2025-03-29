iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in iCAD by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

