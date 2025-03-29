Adam C. Smith Sells 100,000 Shares of Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.87), for a total value of £67,000 ($86,720.17).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

LON AIRE opened at GBX 69 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 13.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.80. Alternative Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($0.98).

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.

