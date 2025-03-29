Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

PDCO stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,172,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

