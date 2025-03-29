StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTG opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.08.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
