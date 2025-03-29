StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

