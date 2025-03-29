StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.24. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

