Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Citizens Stock Performance
CIA stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.11.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Citizens had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
