ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Up 323.2% in March

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, an increase of 323.2% from the February 28th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 13.1 %

ZVSA opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

