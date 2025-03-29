Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 182,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $3,588.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $768,900.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $92.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHLR

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.