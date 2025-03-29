Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (CNTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNTA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,771,606.46. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,271.85. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,168 shares of company stock worth $4,309,568 in the last ninety days. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

